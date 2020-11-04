Nov 4, 2020
Updated Election Results for The Granite City Area
By Blake Theisen / News Director
These totals include votes received on election night, absentee and mail-in ballots. The totals do not include any absentee ballots that are outstanding in counties that are collecting through November 10.
If you are looking for updates on the Mayoral races you can find that here.
St. Cloud – City Council Member (Elect 3)
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|Carol Lewis (Incumbent)
|14,048
|22.0
|Jeff Goerger (Incumbent)
|11,870
|18.6
|George Hontos (Incumbent)
|10,600
|16.6
|Hassan Yussuf
|9,848
|15.4
|Buddy King
|8,732
|13.7
|Natalie Ratha
|8.394
|13.2
|WRITE-IN
|256
|0.4
St. Cloud – School Board Member at Large ISD #742 (Elect 4)
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|Shannon Haws (Incumbent
|23,344
|19.3
|Scott Andreasen
|21,112
|17.5
|Monica M. Segura-Schwartz (Incumbent)
|19,240
|15.9
|Al Dahlgren (Incumbent)
|18,558
|15.4
|Andrea Preppernau
|16,882
|14.0
|Hani Omar-Jacobson
|12,098
|10.0
|Omar Abdullahi Podi
|9,172
|7.6
Waite Park – City Council Member (Elect 2)
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|Mike Linquist (Incumbent)
|1,754
|39.4
|Kenneeth Schmitt (Incumbent)
|1,555
|34.9
|Shawn Blackburn
|1,119
|25.1
St. Joeseph – City Council Member (Elect 2)
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|Bob Loso (Incumbent)
|1,076
|20.9
|Kelly Beniek
|1,015
|19.7
|Mike Osterman
|923
|17.9
|Paul Orvis
|795
|15.4
|Carmie Mick
|730
|14.2
|Troy Goracke (Incumbent)
|600
|11.6
Sartell – City Council Member (Elect 2)
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|Jill Smith
|5,374
|34.9
|Alex Lewandowski
|4,963
|32.2
|Mike Chisum (Incumbet)
|3,389
|22.0
|Aaron Johnson
|1,606
|10.4
Sartell-St. Stephen – School Board Member ISD #748 (Elect 3)
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|Jason Nies (Incumbent)
|6,620
|31.8
|Matthew Moehrle
|5,044
|24.2
|Patricia Meling
|4,711
|22.6
|Taryn Gentile
|4,283
|20.6
Sauk Rapids – City Council Member (Elect 2)
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|Nicholas Sauer (Incumbent)
|3,676
|37.7
|Dottie Seamans (Incumbet)
|3,211
|32.9
|David Rixe
|2,804
|28.7
Sauk Rapids-Rice – School Board Member ISD #47 (Elect 4)
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|Ryan Butkowski (Incumbent)
|7,120
|22.0
|Mark Hauck (Incumbent)
|6,451
|19.9
|Tracy Morse (Incumbent)
|6,373
|19.7
|Jan Solarz (Incumbent)
|6,240
|19.3
|Olivia Kolbe
|6,038
|18.7
Rocori – School Board Member ISD 750 (Elect 3)
|Candidate
|Total Votes
|% of Vote
|Chuck Hentges
|4,435
|27.4%
|Lynn Schurman (Incumbent
|3,879
|24.0
|Sunny M. Hesse (Incumbent)
|3,345
|20.7
|Rebecca R. Leis
|2,771
|17.1
|Charity Bennett
|1,687
|10.4