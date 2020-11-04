Nov 4, 2020

Updated Election Results for The Granite City Area

By Blake Theisen / News Director

These totals include votes received on election night, absentee and mail-in ballots. The totals do not include any absentee ballots that are outstanding in counties that are collecting through November 10.

If you are looking for updates on the Mayoral races you can find that here.

St. Cloud – City Council Member (Elect 3)

CandidateTotal Votes% of Votes
Carol Lewis (Incumbent)14,04822.0
Jeff Goerger (Incumbent)11,87018.6
George Hontos (Incumbent)10,60016.6
Hassan Yussuf9,84815.4
Buddy King8,73213.7
Natalie Ratha8.39413.2
WRITE-IN2560.4

St. Cloud – School Board Member at Large ISD #742 (Elect 4)

CandidateTotal Votes% of Votes
Shannon Haws (Incumbent23,34419.3
Scott Andreasen21,11217.5
Monica M. Segura-Schwartz (Incumbent)19,24015.9
Al Dahlgren (Incumbent)18,55815.4
Andrea Preppernau16,88214.0
Hani Omar-Jacobson12,09810.0
Omar Abdullahi Podi9,1727.6

Waite Park – City Council Member (Elect 2)

CandidateTotal Votes% of Votes
Mike Linquist (Incumbent)1,75439.4
Kenneeth Schmitt (Incumbent)1,55534.9
Shawn Blackburn1,11925.1

St. Joeseph – City Council Member (Elect 2)

CandidateTotal Votes% of Votes
Bob Loso (Incumbent)1,07620.9
Kelly Beniek1,01519.7
Mike Osterman92317.9
Paul Orvis79515.4
Carmie Mick73014.2
Troy Goracke (Incumbent)60011.6

Sartell – City Council Member (Elect 2)

CandidateTotal Votes% of Votes
Jill Smith5,37434.9
Alex Lewandowski4,96332.2
Mike Chisum (Incumbet)3,38922.0
Aaron Johnson1,60610.4

Sartell-St. Stephen – School Board Member ISD #748 (Elect 3)

CandidateTotal Votes% of Votes
Jason Nies (Incumbent)6,62031.8
Matthew Moehrle5,04424.2
Patricia Meling4,71122.6
Taryn Gentile4,28320.6

Sauk Rapids – City Council Member (Elect 2)

CandidateTotal Votes% of Votes
Nicholas Sauer (Incumbent)3,67637.7
Dottie Seamans (Incumbet)3,21132.9
David Rixe2,80428.7

Sauk Rapids-Rice – School Board Member ISD #47 (Elect 4)

CandidateTotal Votes% of Votes
Ryan Butkowski (Incumbent)7,12022.0
Mark Hauck (Incumbent)6,45119.9
Tracy Morse (Incumbent)6,37319.7
Jan Solarz (Incumbent)6,24019.3
Olivia Kolbe6,03818.7

Rocori – School Board Member ISD 750 (Elect 3)

CandidateTotal Votes% of Vote
Chuck Hentges4,43527.4%
Lynn Schurman (Incumbent3,87924.0
Sunny M. Hesse (Incumbent)3,34520.7
Rebecca R. Leis2,77117.1
Charity Bennett1,68710.4

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev