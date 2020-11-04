Updated Election Results for The Granite City Area

By Blake Theisen / News Director

These totals include votes received on election night, absentee and mail-in ballots. The totals do not include any absentee ballots that are outstanding in counties that are collecting through November 10.

If you are looking for updates on the Mayoral races you can find that here.

St. Cloud – City Council Member (Elect 3)

Candidate Total Votes % of Votes Carol Lewis (Incumbent) 14,048 22.0 Jeff Goerger (Incumbent) 11,870 18.6 George Hontos (Incumbent) 10,600 16.6 Hassan Yussuf 9,848 15.4 Buddy King 8,732 13.7 Natalie Ratha 8.394 13.2 WRITE-IN 256 0.4

St. Cloud – School Board Member at Large ISD #742 (Elect 4)

Candidate Total Votes % of Votes Shannon Haws (Incumbent 23,344 19.3 Scott Andreasen 21,112 17.5 Monica M. Segura-Schwartz (Incumbent) 19,240 15.9 Al Dahlgren (Incumbent) 18,558 15.4 Andrea Preppernau 16,882 14.0 Hani Omar-Jacobson 12,098 10.0 Omar Abdullahi Podi 9,172 7.6

Waite Park – City Council Member (Elect 2)

Candidate Total Votes % of Votes Mike Linquist (Incumbent) 1,754 39.4 Kenneeth Schmitt (Incumbent) 1,555 34.9 Shawn Blackburn 1,119 25.1

St. Joeseph – City Council Member (Elect 2)

Candidate Total Votes % of Votes Bob Loso (Incumbent) 1,076 20.9 Kelly Beniek 1,015 19.7 Mike Osterman 923 17.9 Paul Orvis 795 15.4 Carmie Mick 730 14.2 Troy Goracke (Incumbent) 600 11.6

Sartell – City Council Member (Elect 2)

Candidate Total Votes % of Votes Jill Smith 5,374 34.9 Alex Lewandowski 4,963 32.2 Mike Chisum (Incumbet) 3,389 22.0 Aaron Johnson 1,606 10.4

Sartell-St. Stephen – School Board Member ISD #748 (Elect 3)

Candidate Total Votes % of Votes Jason Nies (Incumbent) 6,620 31.8 Matthew Moehrle 5,044 24.2 Patricia Meling 4,711 22.6 Taryn Gentile 4,283 20.6

Sauk Rapids – City Council Member (Elect 2)

Candidate Total Votes % of Votes Nicholas Sauer (Incumbent) 3,676 37.7 Dottie Seamans (Incumbet) 3,211 32.9 David Rixe 2,804 28.7

Sauk Rapids-Rice – School Board Member ISD #47 (Elect 4)

Candidate Total Votes % of Votes Ryan Butkowski (Incumbent) 7,120 22.0 Mark Hauck (Incumbent) 6,451 19.9 Tracy Morse (Incumbent) 6,373 19.7 Jan Solarz (Incumbent) 6,240 19.3 Olivia Kolbe 6,038 18.7

Rocori – School Board Member ISD 750 (Elect 3)