Vehicle Rolls On Highway 10 In St. Cloud Wednesday Night

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two were injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway 10 in St. Cloud Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. when 19-year-old Logan Weaver of Rogers was heading east on Highway 10 when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled until landing back on its wheels in the median.

Deputies say snow and icy roads may have been a factor in the crash.

Weaver and 21-year-old Devin Bennington of Elk River were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.