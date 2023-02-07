Vice President Kamala Harris Speaking in St. Cloud Thursday

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to St. Cloud on Thursday to highlight the administration’s investments in electric vehicles.

Image Credit: The White House

Her visit will come on the back of President Biden’s State of the Union speech where he is expected to further promote investment in electric vehicles and creating good-paying, union jobs.

The Vice President’s visit will be for pooled press and open to pre-credential media only.

Harris is also traveling to Atlanta, Georgia to raise the administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and the steps needed to be taken in the future.

KVSC will be covering the visit and will bring you further reports as we learn more details.