Virtual Christmas Concert to Raise Money for Cancer

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Tanner’s Team Foundation is excited to announced their first-ever “A Very Merry Christmas Virtual Concert” on Wednesday, December 16th.

Tanner’s Team Foundation was created back in 2011 after Tanner Fuls, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 11, passed away.

The virtual concert will be streamed on the Tanner’s Team Facebook page as well as on YouTube starting at 7 p.m.

Donations collected during the concert will go to support Tanner’s Team Foundation’s mission of helping families with children facing a life-threatening illness. St. Cloud Financial Credit will also match every $1,000 raised, up to $5,000.

You can sign-up in advance and learn more about the concert here.