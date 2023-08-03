Aug 3, 2023
Visit a Local Farmers’ Market for National Farmers’ Market Week, Aug. 6-12
Grace Jacobson / News Director
Visit a local farmers’ market next week.
Farmers’ markets across Minn. will be celebrating National Farmers’ Market Week from Aug. 6-12.
That week also marks a time when produce in the state is at its most abundant.
Minnesota Department of Agriculture Asst. Commissioner Patrice Bailey says, “Farmers’ markets play a vital role in Minnesota’s local food system, helping connect consumers with fresh, local, and nutritious foods in their communities.”
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says a record number of 375 farmers’ markets are currently located in all corners of the state.
National Farmers’ Market Week is a yearly celebration sponsored by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).