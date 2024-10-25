Voters can take the Metro Bus for free on Election Day

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Election Day, Tuesday, October 5, anyone in the Metro Bus Service area can get a free ride to or from the polls.

Customers from Fixed Route and Northstar Link need to inform the Bus Operator they are going to vote while Dial-a-Ride customers will have to let the Dispatcher know when they schedule their ride.

Additionally, on Veterans Day, November 11, all veterans and active military members will be able to enjoy a free bus ride. Customers should be prepared to show their military ID upon boarding to receive the free ride.

Service-connected veterans also receive free rides on Fixed Route buses every day with proper identification.