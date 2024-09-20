Voting begins in Minnesota for the November 5 election

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Voting for the November 5 election began Friday, September 20th, in Minnesota.

This election is the first election since the restoration of voting rights for Minnesotans with felony convictions who are not currently incarcerated.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be 18 or older by election day, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, and not under a court order that revokes your right to vote.

If you are eligible to vote you can register at mnvotes.gov/register.

There are three ways to vote:

By Mail: Minnesotans can vote by mail by requesting a ballot at mnvotes.gov/absentee starting September 20. About 150,000 Minnesotans live in mail ballot precincts and will be mailed a ballot automatically if they are registered to vote. Ballots must be received by local election offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. You can track your ballot at mnvotes.gov/trackmyballot. Early In-Person: Minnesotans can vote absentee in person at their local election office during business hours between September 20 and November 5. There are also special early voting hours during the 2024 General Election: Saturday, October 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 open until 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, November 4 open until 5 p.m. In-Person on Election Day: Minnesotans can vote in-person at their local polling place on Tuesday, November 5. Find your polling place at mnvotes.gov/pollfinder. Check your registration online at mnvotes.gov/register. All polling places are open until 8 p.m. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 p.m. you can vote. In Minnesota, people can register to vote on election day.

At mnvotes.gov, voters can register to vote, check their registration, request an absentee ballot, and track their absentee or mail ballot in English, Spanish, Hmong, Somali, Vietnamese, Russian, Chinese, Lao, Oromo, Khmer, and Amharic.