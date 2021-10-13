Waite Park Lifts Watering Ban

Nyah Adams / News Director

The City of Waite Park has lifted it’s watering ban after the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced the state has moved from the drought warning phase to the watch phase.

This new phase indicates that Minnesota is in a moderate drought or is abnormally dry.

The City of Waite Park thanks those who helped to conserve water over the dry summer months.

You can always help to conserve water by following these water conservation tips; Fix broken pipes as soon as they break, invest in a rain barrel, and to only run full loads of laundry.

For more information on how you can conserve water, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.