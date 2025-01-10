Waite Park man dies after crashing without a seatbelt

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

BENTON CTY., Minn. — The Minnesota State patrol says a Waite Park man died in a single-car crash without wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say around 6 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2025, 24-year-old Jhon Linarez of Waite Park was driving North on Highway 23 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility box and business sign near 35th Avenue Northeast.

Road conditions were wet.

First responders pronounced Linarez dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.