Waite Park man dies in St. Cloud motorcycle crash

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — One man is dead and another injured after a crash involving two motorcycles near Liberty Bank Minnesota in St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on 2nd Street South when they approached the intersection of 29th Avenue and made contact with each other.

That contact made 19-year-old Kaden Johnson of Waite Park lose control and crash into the traffic signal pole. He died at the scene.

The other driver, 27-year-old William Woodruff of Clara City, suffered minor injuries and was released from the St. Cloud Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.