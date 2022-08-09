Waite Park PD Looking For 17-Year-Old Missing Teenage Boy

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Waite Park Police Department is looking for a missing teenage boy.

Police say 17-year-old Romario Octaviano Lucas-Gomez was last seen July 3rd at his home in Waite Park. The last time someone saw Lucas-Gomez he was wearing black pants and a red shirt.

Police note there is no reason to believe he is in danger at this time as all of his personal belongings are also missing.

If anyone has any information contact Josh Brown at 320-251-3281.