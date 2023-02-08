Waite Park Woman Found Dead in What Investigators Call a “Suspicious Death”

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Investigators are asking if anyone in the 320 Park Meadows Drive area saw anything suspicious in the last few days after a woman was found dead in her Waite Park home.

52-year-old Andrea Cottew was found dead on Monday following a wellness check around 7:30 a.m. The Medical Examiner that performed her autopsy says that the cause of death as undetermined.

The Waite Park Police Department says that this investigation is still ongoing and is asking for help from anyone who has any information.

You can contact the Waite Park Police Department at (320) 251-3281. If you wish to report anonymously, you can do that by calling Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301