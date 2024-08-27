Wet hay bales catch fire in Stearns County barn; Sheriff’s Office investigates

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

NORTH FORK TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a barn fire in North Fork Twp.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, 58-year-old Brian Kollman called 911 to report flames inside his barn.

Deputies say Kollman entered the barn and found wet hay bales had caught fire.

Kollman used a garden hose to fight the fire until the local fire department arrived on scene to extinguish the flames.

The barn sustained only minor damage and none of the cows inside were harmed.