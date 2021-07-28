Whit Gallery Spotlighting New Installation and Live Music

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The new Whit Gallery in downtown St. Cloud is offering a ‘two-fer’ for art and music lovers…a new installation and live music Thursday.

The artwork of Minnesota painter Sophia Heymans is currently on display. Heymans describes the style of her paintings as layering the figurative narrative of American folk art and the textural assemblages of abstract expressionism.

The Whit Gallery is also featuring St. Cloud songwriter and guitarist Paul Spring in the gallery Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m. He’s released 6 albums over the last nine years and currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.