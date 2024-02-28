With fire danger increasing early, DNR reminds all to check burn piles, ash for lingering heat

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

With the unseasonably warm weather, fire danger is increasing early this year.

The Minnesota DNR wants to remind everyone to check burn piles and ash removed from wood stoves or heaters for lingering heat.

The DNR says burn piles and smoldering ash can stay warm for a long time. In the right conditions, they can even rekindle and start a wildfire.

If you find heat, the DNR says to drown with water, stir and repeat until it’s out cold.