Woman Arrested For Suspicion Of Burning House Down In Freeport

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Deputies are arresting a woman for 1st Degree Arson after a Freeport house burned down.

Image Provided

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports at approximately 2:11 p.m. Thursday, first responders arrived at a fire overtaking a house located at 43985 248th Avenue in Krain Township.

Deputies took 40-year-old Jamie Morin of Wahpeton, North Dakota into custody for questioning after she admitted to starting the fire. Morin was then arrested for 1st Degree Arson.

The home belonged to 52-year-old Brian Blommel and the house is considered to be a complete loss.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.