Woman Dies Monday Night in Truck Collision on Highway 15 in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting a 62-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a truck, was killed in a two-truck accident Monday night in St. Cloud.

The accident happened shortly after 5:15 p.m. on northbound Highway 15 at 2nd Street South. This is the busy intersection area between the Holiday Inn and Granite City Brew Pub.

A semi was stopped in traffic on northbound Highway 15 when a commercial straight truck collided with the rear of the semi. The name of the victim has not been released.

The driver of the commercial truck, 37-year-old Kim Loan Thi Nguyen of St. Cloud was not injured, nor was the driver of the semi, 62-year-old Brian Donald Zerbst of Ironwood, MIchigan.