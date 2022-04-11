Woman Found Dead in Benton County Identified

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Benton County Sheriff’s Department says a woman found dead in the Harris Channel in Watab Township has been identified.

On March 31, Sheriff’s officials say they received a 911 call reporting what appeared to be individual laying on ice. When police arrived, they found 44-year-old Hannah Hale of Royalton laying on ice. They later determined she was dead.

Authorities say there is no foul play suspected. This is still under investigation and the cause of death has yet to be determined.