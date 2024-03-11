Workers to repair St. Joseph signal Wednesday

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — Expect a four-way stop during your late morning commute Wednesday if you go through St. Joseph.

The Stearns County Highway Department says signal wiring repairs will happen at the intersection of CSAH 75 and CSAH 134 near Michelich Granite.

The repairs are needed because of rodent damage to the wires.

Crews will be working from 9 a.m. to noon that morning.

During that time, the signal will be in all way flash, which should be treated as a four-way stop.