Feb 29, 2024
Wright County campground reservations open Monday, March 4
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
The Wright County Parks & Recreation Department will open its campground reservations for 2024 on March 4.
Wright County Parks & Rec says that those looking to make reservations at Schroeder, Bertram or Collinwood Campgrounds should do so as soon as reservations open at 8 a.m. that Monday; within the first hour of reservations opening, 90% of available spaces for the entire season get booked.
People with existing accounts will also need to make new ones this year through Parks & Rec’s new reservation software. Old accounts will no longer be active.
To create a new account, visit the Wright County website.