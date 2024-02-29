Wright County campground reservations open Monday, March 4

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Wright County Parks & Recreation Department will open its campground reservations for 2024 on March 4.

Wright County Parks & Rec says that those looking to make reservations at Schroeder, Bertram or Collinwood Campgrounds should do so as soon as reservations open at 8 a.m. that Monday; within the first hour of reservations opening, 90% of available spaces for the entire season get booked.

People with existing accounts will also need to make new ones this year through Parks & Rec’s new reservation software. Old accounts will no longer be active.

To create a new account, visit the Wright County website.