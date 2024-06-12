Wright County Compost & Recycling Center’s re-use room gives disposed items a second chance

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BUFFALO, Minn. — With spring cleaning wrapped up, Wright County wants to remind residents that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

The “re-use room” at the Wright County Compost & Recycling Center in Buffalo allows residents to take up to ten items per day that are still usable despite getting tossed. And it’s free!

The Center says the most popular items include paint, stain, cleaning supplies, oil and antifreeze.

The stock is continually rolling over, so there are new items every visit.

Their current hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.