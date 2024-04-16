Wright County deputy shoots man who “refused to comply” with arrest; BCA investigating

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MONTROSE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after a Wright County deputy shot a man while trying to arrest him.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dollar General in Montrose to arrest a man for outstanding arrest warrants.

Deputies tried to take him into custody after he left the store; however, they say he refused to comply and waved a gun.

The Sheriff’s Office says “less than lethal measures were deployed,” but the man continued to resist and wave his gun. That’s when a deputy shot him.

Deputies rendered him aid and took him into custody.