Apr 16, 2024
Wright County deputy shoots man who “refused to comply” with arrest; BCA investigating
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
MONTROSE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating after a Wright County deputy shot a man while trying to arrest him.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, deputies from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dollar General in Montrose to arrest a man for outstanding arrest warrants.
Deputies tried to take him into custody after he left the store; however, they say he refused to comply and waved a gun.
The Sheriff’s Office says “less than lethal measures were deployed,” but the man continued to resist and wave his gun. That’s when a deputy shot him.
Deputies rendered him aid and took him into custody.