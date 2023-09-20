Wright County Historical Society to host “Making Minnesota” Saturday

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Head to the Wright County Historical Society with your family on Saturday.

The Historical Society will be hosting an event with the author and illustrator of the children’s activity book Making Minnesota.

The book celebrates all things Minnesotan from the parks, waterways and animals to the history of the state and places to visit.

Free copies of the book will be given out at the event.

It will be held at the Historical Society building north of Buffalo from 10:30-11:30 a.m.