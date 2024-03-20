Wright County is Fastest Growing County in MN

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Wright County continues to be one of the fastest growing counties in Minnesota.

According to the United States Census Bureau, Wright County will continue to lead in the state in percentile growth (6.5%) and is second in the total increase in people (9,267).

The growth of Wright County represents nearly 30% of the entire state’s growth. At this current pace, Wright County could have the seventh greatest population in the state.

Sherburne County is increasing by nearly 5%. Nearly 2700 people are expected to move into Stearns County.

Washington County is projected to have the greatest total increase in people (11,379) over Wright County.

The spreadsheets put out by the Census Bureau and a map showing the growth from 2022 to 2023 can be found here.