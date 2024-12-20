Wright County ranks number one in the state for voter pecentage

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — Ever since 2008, Minnesota has ranked number one in voter percentage, with Wright County continuously leading the state with the highest registered voter percentage.

In November’s general election, 90,442 votes were cast, with more than 104,000 registered voters in Wright County. This is compared to 2014 when the county had 72,000 registered voters.

Of the registered voters, 84 percent exercised their right to vote.

More than 8,000 residents voted at the Government Center during the absentee in-person voting period prior to election day. Absentee ballots accounted for 37 percent of the total vote in the country.