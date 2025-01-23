Wright County Sheriff’s Office seeking home-schooled students for spring D.A.R.E. program

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is seeking home-schooled students to join their D.A.R.E. program this spring.

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education–or D.A.R.E–program is open to fifth and sixth graders and consists of ten, one hour lessons where students gain knowledge and skills on how to say no to alcohol and tobacco as well as how to make safe and responsible decisions throughout life.

D.A.R.E. is the largest, most comprehensive science and evidence-based K-12 prevention education curriculum in the world. It is taught in thousands of classrooms across the United States and in 29 other countries.

For more information, please contact D.A.R.E Deputy Brandon Lamack at 763-274-8420 or via email at brandon.lamack@co.wright.mn.us