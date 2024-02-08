Wright County to hold public accuracy voting equipment test on Feb. 13

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

To ensure the integrity of this year’s elections, Wright County will be conducting a public accuracy test next week.

It will happen at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Wright County Government Center in Buffalo and will test the County’s absentee voting equipment for the March 5 Presidential Nominating Primary.

The purpose of the test is to demonstrate to the public that the ballot tabulators are capable of accurately recording votes from paper ballots. It will cover all Wright County precincts that they provide absentee services.

The event is open to the public and is expected to last a few hours.