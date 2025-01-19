Xcel Energy offers tips for customers to stay safe and save money during the extreme cold

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Xcel Energy is offering tips for customers to stay safe and save money during the extreme cold.

Some ways customers can stay safe during the extreme cold include keeping natural gas meters clear to avoid buildup, using space heaters carefully, using a range hood when cooking to maintain healthy air quality indoors, and having an emergency kit at home in case of a power outage.

The company also prepares for winter storms by having additional field crews ready to quickly and safely restore power in the event of an outage.