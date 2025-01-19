Jan 19, 2025
Xcel Energy offers tips for customers to stay safe and save money during the extreme cold
By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Xcel Energy is offering tips for customers to stay safe and save money during the extreme cold.
Some ways customers can stay safe during the extreme cold include keeping natural gas meters clear to avoid buildup, using space heaters carefully, using a range hood when cooking to maintain healthy air quality indoors, and having an emergency kit at home in case of a power outage.
The company also prepares for winter storms by having additional field crews ready to quickly and safely restore power in the event of an outage.
Some of Xcel Energy’s tips to save money during the extremely cold days include:
- Lowering their thermostat to between 65 and 70 degrees while they are home, and 58 degrees when away from home.
- Opening drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight during the day, and then closing them to retain heat when it is dark.
- Running ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling.
- Ensuring exterior doors and windows are fully closed and latched shut. Using window sealing kits can be a low-cost way to further prevent heat loss.
- Keeping interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain consistent heating levels.
- Changing out dirty furnace filters to promote better airflow and reduce the energy the furnace uses. Replacing the filter once a month during the winter can reduce heating costs by 5 to 15%.
- Improving the insulation of walls, crawl spaces, floors, and heating ducts, can save up to 10% on a home’s monthly energy bill.