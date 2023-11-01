Xcel Energy proposes renewable energy transmission line routes to Sherco plant

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Xcel Energy proposed two renewable energy transmission line routes to state regulators on Tuesday to replace the electricity generated at the retiring Sherco coal plant.

Minnesota Energy Connection, the roughly 175-mile-long transmission line, would connect new low-cost wind and solar energy from southwest Minnesota to the plant in Becker.

It’s a major step toward the Xcel’s clean energy goals and the state’s 2040 clean energy standards.

Xcel says the two proposed routes follow existing lines where possible and seeks to minimize the impacts to land use.

If approved, construction could begin in late 2025 with completion expected in late 2027.