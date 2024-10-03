Xcel Energy reaches agreement to exceed 80% carbon emissions reductions by 2030

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Xcel Energy has announced an agreement with key stakeholders to advance the company’s carbon reductions by more than 80% in five years.

The agreement made on Wednesday, October 2, clears the way for Xcel Energy’s Upper Midwest Energy Plan, in which, carbon emissions reductions from 2005 levels are expected to potentially reach up to 88% by 2030.

Some of the new agreement includes adding more megawatts of wind and battery energy at the Sherco plant site in Becker and extending the use of Monticello’s carbon-free nuclear plant through the early 2050s.

Xcel says the public will have an opportunity to provide comments before a final decision is made in early 2025.