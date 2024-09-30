Minnesota Cold Weather Rule takes effect October 1

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Minnesota Cold Weather Rule takes effect on Tuesday, October 1.

Under the rule, from October 1 through April 30, residential customers are protected from service disconnection, if the disconnection would affect their primary heating source.

Xcel Energy’s income-eligible customers can establish payment plans for Cold Weather Rule protection to make monthly payments not to exceed 10% of the household income.

Customers must contact their utility and set up a payment plan immediately if they receive a disconnection notice. Xcel Energy will also provide contact information for local community energy assistance programs.

For more information, customers can call 1-800-895-4999, or go online and log into their account through xcelenergy.com/MyAccount.