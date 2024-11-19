Xcel Energy’s Sherco Solar is delivering carbon-free electricity

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Xcel Energy is now delivering carbon-free electricity to customers across the upper midwest.

Sherco Solar’s initial connection to the upper midwest grid was in late October, serving customers with more than 220 megawatts of low-cost power, with two additional connection phases expected to come online in 2025 and 2026.

Once complete, Sherco Solar’s combined capacity of 710 megawatts will provide enough clean energy to 150,000 homes across the upper Midwest and replace the plant’s first coal unit that retired last year.

The project represents an investment of approximately $1.1 billion in clean energy infrastructure.

There will be many milestones to come at the Sherco Solar plant, which will play an important role in Xcel Energy’s vision for affordable and reliable clean energy.