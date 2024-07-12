Zimmerman woman faces second-degree assault for Thursday morning incident

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. — A Zimmerman woman is facing charges of second-degree assault after firing several gunshots at a car in her driveway and then barricading herself.

It happened Thursday, July 11, at 289th Avenue Northwest in Baldwin Twp.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says around 7:30 a.m., a man called 911 to report that a woman was shooting at him from outside his car.

That woman was 61-year-old Donna Becklin of Zimmerman.

Brott says Becklin soon barricaded herself inside her home.

After a few hours, Becklin surrendered around 11 a.m. and was taken to Sherburne County Jail.

The man in the car was not hurt.