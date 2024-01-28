Becker restaurant shows support for hometown contestant on ABC’s The Bachelor

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BECKER, Minn. (KVSC) — There’s going to be roses, but there’s only one Daisy.

A local restaurant in Becker, Minn. is showing its support for their hometown gal who’s one of 32 contestants on ABC’s The Bachelor this spring.

Named “The Daisy” after contestant Daisy Kent, Dueling Brews has created a strawberry white mocha for guests to fall in love with on the menu, complete with a strawberries and cream truffle.

The 25-year-old Kent currently lives in San Diego, Calif. but grew up in Becker on a Christmas tree farm.

Along with “The Daisy,” guests at Dueling will also be able to see if Kent is still in the running for Bachelor Joey Graziadei’s heart through a bouquet of flowers that represent each of the contestants.

Which flower is Kent? Well, in a sea of roses, she’s the only daisy.

The Season 28 premiere happened Monday, Jan. 22. Graziadei eliminated 10 women–not including Kent–which means there are now 22 contestants (flowers) left in the race (vase).

The vase will be updated every Tuesday after new episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 7 p.m. on ABC. Stream on Hulu.