Benton County non-emergency line out for scheduled maintenance on Monday, Jan. 29

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The non-emergency line for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office will not be in service for a few hours on Monday, Jan. 29.

Due to scheduled maintenance, the non-emergency line will be out-of-service from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says the scheduled maintenance will not affect 911 service in the area.

He asks anyone needing to call during that time to dial 911 for dispatch.