Brooten man airlifted after 15-foot fall from scaffolding

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

LAKE GEORGE TWP., Minn. — A man is in the hospital after falling 15-feet off scaffolding in Stearns County.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 3:15 p.m. Thursday about a man that had fallen off scaffolding while working on the side of a building in Lake George Twp.

They say 22-year-old Jeffrey Zimmerman of Brooten was standing on wood scaffolding lifted in the air by a Telehandler when he fell approximately 15 feet, sustaining head and face injuries.

Officers arrived on scene where they called a LifeLink helicopter to airlift Zimmerman to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries.