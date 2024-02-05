Buffalo Strong Week remembers tragedy at Allina Clinic

BUFFALO, Minn. — 2024 marks the third year since the tragedy at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo.

All this week, the Buffalo community is coming together to remember the mass shooting that killed one and injured four others on Feb. 9, 2021.

As part of Buffalo Strong Week, the Wright County Justice Center will be illuminated purple at night to honor the victims of the tragic event. The lights will be visible to all traveling on Hwy. 25 north of Buffalo.

For more information check out the Buffalo Strong website.