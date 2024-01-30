Car crash kills two people in Wright County

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

Two people are dead after a car rolled into a ditch along 109th Street in Southside Township.

Wright County police say the car left the road and appeared to have hit several trees.

Police identified 25-year-old James Nystrom Mancini of Kimball as the driver. The crash ejected Mancini from the car, and he died immediately.

Police also found 24-year-old Samantha Benoit of Champlin inside the car. Police say Benoit died at the scene.

The crash happened Saturday at around 11:20 p.m.

Police are still investigating the details of the crash.