Jan 30, 2024
Car crash kills two people in Wright County
By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director
Two people are dead after a car rolled into a ditch along 109th Street in Southside Township.
Wright County police say the car left the road and appeared to have hit several trees.
Police identified 25-year-old James Nystrom Mancini of Kimball as the driver. The crash ejected Mancini from the car, and he died immediately.
Police also found 24-year-old Samantha Benoit of Champlin inside the car. Police say Benoit died at the scene.
The crash happened Saturday at around 11:20 p.m.
Police are still investigating the details of the crash.