CentraCare Receives Nearly $2M Grant for Ultrasound Equipment

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

A significant gift is supporting healthcare for infants to adults in the CentraCare system.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust granted CentraCare nearly $2 Million to help the provider get more Ultrasound equipment.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust has granted $1.999 million to CentraCare to buy ultrasound equipment for eight facilities in their health system as part of a $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota. The initiative includes nearly $18.3 million to help Minnesota hospitals and health centers purchase ultrasound imaging devices and an additional $8.1 million to boost sonography and point of care ultrasound training opportunities.

Image provided

CentraCare President and CEO Ken Holmen says the generous grant will increase access in every corner of CentraCare’s 18-county service area, allowing patients in rural areas to get the same state-of-the-art technology as they would be in specialized clinics.

Holmen added they are blessed by this continued collaboration with the Helmsley Charitable Trust, building on a previous grant of $1.2 million for construction of the EmPATH behavioral health unit at St. Cloud Hospital.

Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of structures inside the body. This safe, cost-effective tool supports other clinical information to help providers make timely diagnoses and provide appropriate treatment.

Grant funds are providing resources to purchase 23 units of ultrasound equipment including general ultrasound, heart echocardiogram ultrasound and Point of Care Ultrasound equipment. It we be available at all eight of CentraCare’s non-tertiary locations including Benson, Melrose, Monticello, Long Prairie, Paynesville, Sauk Centre and Willmar.

The units will go to hospital, emergency room and clinic locations based on need.