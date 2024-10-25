Oct 25, 2024
UPDATE: Stearns County Sheriff’s Office releases more information on Haunted Hayride accident
By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director
ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding the accident at St. Augusta’s annual Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride event that killed a 13-year-old boy from Rice.
Officers say the boy was a volunteer working the event when he was run over by a trolley wagon being pulled by a tractor. He was part of a group whose job was to frighten riders of the hayride.
Initial investigation reveals nothing of a criminal nature and the death is believed to be accidental.
The accident remains under investigation.