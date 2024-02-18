City of Sartell announces hiring of first female Public Works Director

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — The City of Sartell’s new Public Works Director is making history.

On Friday, Feb. 16, the City of Sartell announced the hiring of Lisa Vollbrecht as the next Public Works Director, the first female to have the role in the City’s history.

Vollbrecht has over 24 years of experience in public service, including her role as Assistant Public Utilities Director for the City of St. Cloud since 2007. As a long-time resident of Sartell, the City of Sartell says Vollbrecht’s “innovative perspective” will “contribute positively” to the department.

Vollbrecht will begin the role after the retirement of John Kothenbeutel on April 4.