Crash near Paynesville injures four, one severely

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ROSEVILLE TWP., Minn. — A two-car crash just outside of Stearns County hurt four people over the weekend, one of them severely.

It happened just before noon on Sunday in Roseville Twp.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Brandy Peterson from Paynesville was heading north on Highway 4 when she and the southbound SUV crashed head on near 277th Avenue Northeast.

Officers brought Peterson to a local hospital for her injuries. The 5-year-old boy in her car was also injured but is expected to be ok.

The driver and passenger of the SUV suffered minor injuries.