Crash Near St. Joseph Sends Holdingford Woman to Hospital

There was a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just north of St. Joseph.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the intersection of County Road 4 and County Road 2 in St. Wendel Township. Deputies arrived at the crash scene at 6:40 a.m.

56-year-old Kristen Posch, of Holdingford, was heading eastbound on County Road 4 when she stopped at a four-way stop. As she entered the intersection, she was struck on her driver’s side rear door by 45-year-old Mary Johnson, of St. Stephen, who was heading southbound on County Road 2.

Posch was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.