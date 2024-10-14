Everything You Need to Know About the St. Cloud Mayoral Debate on October 15

St. Cloud mayoral candidates Jake Anderson and Mike Conway will meet on Tuesday, October 15, in a debate sponsored by KVSC Radio and St. Cloud LIVE.

All the information you need to know about the event is below.

When and where is the debate happening?

The debate happens at 7:00 p.m. at Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall on the campus of St. Cloud State University. The event is free and open to the public.

If I can’t attend the debate in person, how can I listen to it or watch it?

—The debate will also air live on KVSC. You can listen by tuning to 88.1FM in the St. Cloud area or by using the online livestream here at kvsc.org.

—UTVS will air the debate live, and they’ll have a livestream video available online.

—The livestream video will be posted on the homepages of KVSC and St. Cloud LIVE during the debate.

Who are the moderators of the debate?

Grace “Gracie J.” Jacobson of KVSC Radio and reporter Trent Abrego of St. Cloud LIVE will moderate.

How can I submit a question for the candidates?

The debate will include questions submitted by the public. To submit your question, use the form found at this link. Note that KVSC and St. Cloud LIVE reserve the right to amend, combine, or summarize questions or reject those deemed inappropriate. Due to time constraints, we may not be able to get to all questions.