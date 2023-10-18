Fight among students breaks out at Tech High School

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police say a fight among students broke out at Tech High School on Wednesday.

It happened around 8:20 a.m., just before classes began.

Police say the initial fight involved four students.

While the on-school officer and school staff intervened in that fight, another started among two other students.

That fight was quickly broken up by school staff.

Due to the large number of students around, additional police units responded to the school.

No injuries were reported and any possible criminal charges are being forwarded to an attorney.

All students involved were sent home immediately with their parents.

The cause of the fight is unknown.