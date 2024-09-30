FINICK Plays Monday Night Live on September 30

On September 30th, the 34th season of Monday Night Live continues with FINICK.

Based in Minneapolis, FINICK is a 17-year-old singer-songwriter with an array of tunes that demonstrate a wisdom beyond her years.

FINICK’s most recent single, “Out to Sea,” was released this past summer.

Listen to the FINICK episode of Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) on September 30. If your antenna is too far away, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

