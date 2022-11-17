Five Arrested in St. Cloud on Various Drug and Gun Charges Last Week

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Five people were recently arrested in St. Cloud on drug and gun charges.

On Wednesday, November 9th the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant in a residence in the 100 block of 14th Avenue North. Investigators arrested 28-year-old Rashawn Levell McDonald of St. Cloud for two counts of second-degree sale of controlled substance and two counts for being a felon in possession of a firearms.

Commander Lucas Dingmann reports during the search warrant they located a felony amount of pressed fentanyl pills and a felony amount of controlled substance believed to be fentanyl or cocaine. They also found two handguns with ammunition. McDonald is not allowed to have firearms due to his criminal history. He is being held for court at the Stearns County Jail.

The next day, November 10th, the Task Force used a search warrant in the 800 block of 12th Avenue South and investigators found five firearms inside. Drugs were also found. Investigators arrested 38-year-old Natasha Christine Zins of St. Cloud for being a felon in possession of firearms and felony 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. She also is not allowed to have firearms due to her criminal history and is being held for court. Authorities also arrested 39-year-old Buddy Kevin Loehrer for felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance, 22-year-old Coleton John Loehrer, and 20-year-old Josalynn Vivian Mathison, who are from St. Cloud. All are facing drug charges in Stearns County.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force has multiple investigations underway dealing with pressed fentanyl pills in the St. Cloud area. The pressed fentanyl pills are commonly referred to as M-Box 30 pills have been linked to overdoses and overdose deaths in the St. Cloud metro area.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force includes investigators from St. Cloud, and Sartell Police Departments and deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Morrison Counties.