Granite City Radio Theatre Plays Host to Shannon Curfman March 23

Electric and commanding performer Shannon Curfman is our musical guest for the spring episode of Granite City Radio Theatre at the Pioneer Place Theater on Wednesday, March 23rd at 7:30 p.m. Come join the show full of blues-rockin’ music, radio noir drama, laugh out loud skits and the trivia challenge!

Between Curfman’s songwriting, her saucy, bluesy and demanding vocals and her scorching lead guitar Shannon is not to be missed. She has performed and toured with everyone from Willie Nelson and Carlos Santana to The Indigo Girls and Keb Mo’ to John Mellencamp and Koko Taylor and is a sizzlin’ guitarist and singer with Kid Rock’s band.

The world’s best back-up band, Collective Unconscious, is back bring you the bluesiest, rockiest show!

March 23 show tickets are now on sale.

Granite City Radio Theatre is produced for a live audience and live for radio on 88.1FM (and audio streamed).

Granite City Radio Theatre host Jay Terry along with Heather and Mackenzie will have you laughing with their irreverent sketches, and the Shades Brigade drama is welcoming a new cast member, Shannan Paul, as they traverse the globe in a quest to stamp out evil doers. Dan Barth’s trivia challenge will have you both laughing and scratching your head at the same time.

The season finale of our 10th anniversary season is Wednesday, May 4th with musical guest David Huckfelt (of the Pines).

A grant from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Legacy Fund and KVSC listener members support this program, thank you!