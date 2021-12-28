Great River Regional Library Celebrates Going Fines-Free At All 33 Locations

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Has a library fine ever held you back from returning to your local library? If so, the Great Rivers Regional Library would like to welcome you back January 3rd.

All 33 of their library locations around Central Minnesota will be going fine-free to reduce the financial barrier associated with library fines.

Through research done in 2019 nationwide, along with research done by the St. Cloud State University Survey Center the results identified that library fines are the biggest barrier to people who need the library services most.

Libraries across the country that have eliminated overdue fines have not seen a drastic increase in items returned late after the free-fines. Chicago Public Library actually saw a 240% increase in returned books in the month after they eliminated fines in September of 2019.

If late fines never prevented you from using your library, the library asks you to consider paying it forward. The library’s Year-End Campaign is an opportunity to give back and show your support of your library going fines free. With the help of generous donors, the financial barrier of fines can be dropped to allow everyone to explore, learn, and connect in their community.