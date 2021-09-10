Herrington Children Found Safe in St. Cloud

Nyah Adams / News Director

On Saturday September 4th, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for help locating Erika and Robert Herrington and their four children.

Deputies say in August they found Erika and the kids inside a storage unit in St. Augusta and arrested Robert on a no contact order violation. This led police to believe Erika and the children could be in danger due to Robert’s past of domestic abuse.

Thankfully, due to community help they were located September 9th in St. Cloud. The parents said the days prior were spent in South Dakota and North Dakota.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for the assistance in finding the family.